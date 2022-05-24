OneWeb and TinSky complete LEOsat gateway in Ghana

“The site is now in commissioning and will be ready for service later in 2022," said Alan Geldenhuys, executive director, TinSky Connect Group.

"Tinsky understood the complexity of the multiple satellite ‘hand offs’ each gateway has to achieve per second and deployed a highly experienced team of field engineers that provided advanced system engineering and technical services addressing OneWeb’s mission critical SNP gateway needs, at low risk and within budget.”

OneWeb selected Tinsky Connect as its technical engineering partner for the project, which marks the launch of west Africa's first SNP. Located in Tema just outside of Accra, the gateway sits on a site that spans six hectares in size, owned and operated by ComSys who will run the gateway on behalf of OneWeb.

“The teamwork between OneWeb and TinSky resulted in the project successfully completed and all SNP gateways handed over within the schedule,” adds Geldenhuys.

OneWeb’s first SNP gateway in Africa, located in Hartebeesthoek, South Africa is almost complete with additional SNP's in Senegal and Mauritius currently under development.

In related news, earlier this month Benya Group, a provider of digital solutions and ICT infrastructure in Egypt and the MEA region, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OneWeb, through its subsidiary OneWeb NEOM JV, a joint venture formed by OneWeb and NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

Through the MoU the parties will collectively explore the support and maintenance of telecom infrastructure across MEA, with the aim of delivering fully integrated telecom networks for Benya Group clients.

“We are excited to cooperate with Benya to bring affordable connectivity to the widest possible audience in the region, especially for so many who do not yet have high-speed internet," said Laith Hamad, VP of government and regulatory engagement, OneWeb and board member of OneWeb NEOM JV.

"This is another great milestone towards enabling connectivity through the state of art OneWeb LEO satellite technologies enabled by the OneWeb NEOM JV.”