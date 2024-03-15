Tom O'Hagan named CEO of Platform X Communications
Appointments

Tom O'Hagan named CEO of Platform X Communications

Natalie Bannerman
March 15, 2024 10:59 AM
Tom O’Hagan has been appointed as CEO Platform X Communications (PXC), formerly Virtual1 and TalkTalk’s Wholesale Services.

O’Hagan founded Virtual1, a leader in Ethernet access direct (EAD) connectivity, 2007 before the company was acquired by TalkTalk Group in 2022.

Since then, O’Hagan has continued to serve as Virtual1 CEO, under the TalkTalk Group umbrella.

The formation of Platform X Communications is a combination of Virtual1 and TalkTalk’s Wholesale Services to create a independent wholesale telecoms platform covering connectivity, cloud, voice and ICT services.

In a LinkedIn post O’Hagan commented on his new appointment saying:

“In March 2007 I founded Virtual1 and went on a mission to create the best wholesale connectivity business. Very fitting that almost to the day 17 years later we launched PXC which is born from the combination of Virtual1 and TalkTalk Wholesale Services.

“PXC is the UK’s largest and fastest growing independent wholesale platform for connectivity, voice, cloud and security solutions underpinned by our Tier1 National Network. Very proud to work with such a fantastic team, together we will really shake the market up.”

A purely wholesale offering, PXC delivers its portfolio of products via its software platform, 1Portal, and other technologies including APIs and software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities from core to edge.

PXC customers also gain access to its Tier 1 national network covering 98% of UK premises and is the only scale aggregator of alternative networks.

“I am delighted to be unveiling PXC to the channel and to the wider wholesale market. The launch of our new company and our new brand underlines our ambition to offer genuine choice to the wholesale market and builds on more than 20 years of dedicated investment and expertise developed through TalkTalk and Virtual1,” commented O’Hagan at the time of the announcement.

“We firmly believe that competition and innovation are essential to market growth, and that doing things differently requires players like us, with an appetite for developing new approaches and challenging the status quo.”

AppointmentsPlatform X CommunicationsFibre
Natalie Bannerman
