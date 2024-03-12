Brazil plans regulatory sandbox for direct-to-device satellites

Anatel’s board of directors have implemented the sandbox in light of Brazilian mobile providers Claro and TIM’s plans to conduct trials with AST Space Mobile.

Brazil’s challenging geography means millions of people are left without cell coverage from terrestrial networks.

The partnership means that AST’s space-based cellular broadband technology will be tested by Claro and TIM, who between them have over 120 million subscribers.

The trials will not be limited to Claro and TIM though, as Anatel revealed that other companies holding authorisation to use mobile spectrum can use the regulatory sandbox instrument for their own tests.

In addition to TIM and Claro, which are respectively subsidiaries of Telecom Italia and America Movil, Brazil is home to nationwide provider Vivo (Telefonica) and regional players Algar Telecom and Surf.

TIM first announced their partnership with AST SpaceMobile in January of 2023, with the aim to increase the scope of mobile connectivity and bring 4G coverage to remote areas in Brazil.

The announcement of the sandbox marks the first time that a partnership between Claro and AST Space Mobile has been made public.

Telefonica have not announced a partnership with AST Space Mobile in Brazil, but its Colombian opco announced trials in August last year. At the time Telefonica said it was looking at expanding the use of the technology across its footprint in Latin America.

Under the rules of the sandbox, studies on the application and impact of the technology can take place for two years.

“Anatel seeks to modernise its regulatory policies to an environment more in tune with the implementation of innovations and aims to subsidise future actions to improve the regulatory framework with the needs of consumers and suppliers in the regulated market,” said Alexandre Freire, commissioner at Anatel.