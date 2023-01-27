TIM teams with AST SpaceMobile to expand Brazil coverage

The US company is responsible for building the first and only mobile broadband network based in space and directly accessible by mobile phones.

The proposal, which is a first in Brazil, will allow the operator to test AST SpaceMobile’s space-based technology to provide 4G data and voice services in Brazil.

The network will allow connectivity to consumers with different mobile devices in almost the entire national territory, connecting smartphones directly to the AST SpaceMobile satellite network in low Earth orbit.

“TIM, the only operator to serve all municipalities in Brazil with mobile coverage, reinforces its commitment to expand its coverage area and improve the quality of communication so that customers can enjoy data and voice services anywhere in the country,” said Marco Di Costanzo, director of network development at TIM Brasil.

“The agreement with AST SpaceMobile complements important ongoing initiatives to promote more digital inclusion, as it will allow TIM to take 4G to isolated areas, districts, villages, roads, resorts and tourist spots that today are not served by other operators.”

The expectation is that the first technical tests will be carried out by TIM in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil in the first half of 2023.

In the same period, the first evaluations of the solution planned by AST SpaceMobile should take place.