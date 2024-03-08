Bluebird Network names Jason W. Adkins its CEO

Adkins, a 29-year fibre industry veteran will take the helm on March 18 after previously serving as CEO of Unite Private Networks until their recent sale to Cox Communications.

Adkins also served as part of the management teams with Windstream, Kentucky Data Link (KDL). Level 3 Communications and KMC Telecom.

“I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated employees of Bluebird Network,” says Adkins. “With a 100% fiber optic backbone, diverse mission critical data centers and a strong reputation for customer service, I look forward to continuing to bring world-class connectivity to businesses and carriers throughout the Midwest.”

Current CEO Michael Morey, a 12-year veteran of Bluebird with more than 40 years of telecom experience, will leave his current role in March after assisting Adkins’ transition into the role.

“To say I have enjoyed my 12 years here at Bluebird would be an understatement,” says Morey. “The growth of our company’s network and the doubling and tripling of our revenues over my tenure are high-water marks for any individual in leadership, but I am most proud of the employees I’ve had the honour to lead over this period.

“I can rest assured Bluebird will be given every opportunity to succeed under its new leadership,” he says.

“Jason is just the right person to continue the growth at Bluebird Network.”