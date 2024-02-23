Vodafone Turkey deploys Adtran optical solution on its national network

Adtran’s solution will deliver robust protection against disruptions to global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals, enabling Vodafone Turkey to maintain uninterrupted, reliable connectivity in preparation for 5G services.

The combination of Vodafone Turkey’s existing Adtran Oscilloquartz core grandmaster clock devices with the new optical cesium atomic clock technology, gives the company an enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC+) solution that ensures accurate network synchronisation during GNSS unavailability.

Artıtel also supported the deployment, facilitating logistics and supply management.

“Our new solution injects outstanding reliability and precision into our national synchronisation network. It’s a key step in our 5G strategy, enhancing service performance and equipping us to address emerging timing challenges. Now we can guarantee a seamless user experience as we provide more customers with access to data-intensive applications and uninterrupted high-quality video streaming,” said Yago Lopez, network director at Vodafone Turkey.

“Threats to GNSS are multiplying, so we need to harness technology that bolsters the resilience of our entire timing network. We’ve also seen the impact that devastating natural disasters can have on GNSS accuracy and availability. That’s why Adtran’s Oscilloquartz ePRTC+ technology is so crucial. It safeguards synchronisation input for our network and ensures it remains stable in the most challenging conditions.”

Vodafone Turkey is deploying Adtran’s Oscilloquartz ePRTC+ across five different sites.

Capable of maintaining 100 nanoseconds holdover for at least 45 days, and typically up to 55 days, it surpasses current ITU-T G.811.1 standards.

The solution provides Vodafone Turkey with optimal stability, outperforming the lifespan of other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks.

“With its deployment of our ePRTC+ system, Vodafone Turkey is introducing next-level timing resilience into its network. This helps ensure every customer has seamless and uninterrupted access to some of the fastest mobile services available,” said Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran.

“Combining our grandmaster GNSS receivers with our ultra-accurate OSA 3350 ePRC+ ensures protection for Vodafone Turkey’s timing and synchronisation operations with the industry’s longest holdover. It will help Vodafone Turkey set new benchmarks in network reliability and service quality.”