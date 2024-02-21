Aqua Comms names Andy Hudson as acting CEO

Fagan departed Aqua Comms to become the new CEO at Exa Infrastructure, with the announcement made official earlier today.

Hudson and Alan Harper, the chairman of the company, will continue to provide commercial and strategic assistance.

Harper said: “Aqua Comms would like to thank Jim Fagan for the excellent work he has done in creating a healthy and growing business since joining in 2023, we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

“Aqua Comms continues to be in a strong position in the market and are optimistic about the future of the business.”