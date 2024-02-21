Aqua Comms names Andy Hudson as acting CEO
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Aqua Comms names Andy Hudson as acting CEO

Saf Malik
February 21, 2024 11:29 AM
Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms has named Andy Hudson, the company’s chief network officer as its acting CEO following the departure of Jim Fagan.

Fagan departed Aqua Comms to become the new CEO at Exa Infrastructure, with the announcement made official earlier today.

Hudson and Alan Harper, the chairman of the company, will continue to provide commercial and strategic assistance.

Harper said: “Aqua Comms would like to thank Jim Fagan for the excellent work he has done in creating a healthy and growing business since joining in 2023, we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

“Aqua Comms continues to be in a strong position in the market and are optimistic about the future of the business.”

Topics

AppointmentsNews
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe