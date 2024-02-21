Jim Fagan named Exa Infrastructure CEO

Fagan joins Exa from Aqua Comms, where has held the role of CEO since May 2023.

Before Aqua Comms, Fagan worked at Global Cloud Exchange where he was chief revenue and strategy officer as part of a small team which lifted the business out of bankruptcy and sold it to UK-based private equity and venture capital company 3i.

Fagan has worked within the US and internationally with companies including Telstra, Pacnet and Rackspace.

Since November 2023, Nick Read, former Vodafone CEO and current executive Chair of the Exa Board of Directors has been providing CEO oversight to the company, while leading the search for a new CEO.

“This announcement marks the next phase in EXA’s growth story, where we will see EXA continue to focus on strategic investments to support our customer growth driven by Cloud, Content, and AI,” Read said.

“Jim brings a deep sector knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of our customers coupled with the ability to optimise our operations to ensure we excel in industry-leading service delivery.”

Fagan added: “EXA Infrastructure is recognised in the industry for its unique footprint of owned network assets and a skilled team that specialise in digital infrastructure.

“I am excited to join at this pivotal moment, where the data growth demand driven from AI, will need to be met by secure & resilient players like EXA.”