Nick Read takes reins as interim Exa CEO

Martijn Blanken will step down from this position as chief executive and advise Read and the board of directors through year-end to support the transition.

The company says it is conducting a “comprehensive search” process to identify a permanent CEO.

Read, former chief executive of Vodafone, was named as chairperson for the company in June.

“Across our business, we are driving customer-focused innovation and capitalising on growth opportunities driven by cloud, content, and AI,” he said.

“We thank Martijn for his contribution in positioning EXA as a leader in the data centre-to-date centre fibre industry. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”