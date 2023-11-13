Nick Read takes reins as interim Exa CEO
Saf Malik
November 13, 2023 10:58 AM
Exa Infrastructure has today announced that Nick Read, chair of the Exa board of directors will oversee the business with immediate effect.

Martijn Blanken will step down from this position as chief executive and advise Read and the board of directors through year-end to support the transition.

The company says it is conducting a “comprehensive search” process to identify a permanent CEO.

Read, former chief executive of Vodafone, was named as chairperson for the company in June.

“Across our business, we are driving customer-focused innovation and capitalising on growth opportunities driven by cloud, content, and AI,” he said.

“We thank Martijn for his contribution in positioning EXA as a leader in the data centre-to-date centre fibre industry. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Saf Malik
Reporter
