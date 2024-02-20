GMS shifts to AI to better serve customer base

In what the company calls a ‘strategic decision’, GMS says its deep understanding of MNO and enterprises messaging business, network protection and global connectivity set the foundations for this growth.

To support its new direction, GMS has made several acquisitions which allows the company to enhance its product portfolio and accelerate speed to market.

With this, in addition to improved technical capabilities for CMS CPaaS, GMS's product offering has been enriched with Generative AI and Conversational AI.

One of GMS’ first partners in this new approach is Globe, a leading Philippine digital solutions platform.

Alongside GMS, Globe will co-create the future of customer experience for enterprises in the Philippines using GMS CPaaS, Generative AI and Conversational AI.

“Building on our strong legacy in messaging and our profound knowledge of the MNO and enterprise business, GMS is launching the AI-driven future of communications," said Charles Upchurch, CEO at GMS.

"MNOs are looking for new revenue streams and innovative solutions. Enterprises seek ways to engage their customers and to improve their experiences using the latest technology.

“With our new, enriched product offering, we are committed to enduring customer success through partnership and co-creation.”