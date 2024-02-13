Yondr Group breaks ground on second hyperscale data centre in Northern Virginia

The news comes two months after unveiling its first 48MW data centre in Loudoun County, the 96MW two-building campus built to deliver cloud capacity in one of the largest data centre markets globally.

“Northern Virginia remains the world’s data centre capital, and we’re delighted to commence this next phase of Loudoun County’s digital infrastructure transformation alongside a partner whose values, morals and ethics mirror our own,” said Eanna Murphy, COO of design and construction at Yondr Group.

“Yondr’s prowess in the data centre market is underpinned by our vision to deliver critical IT capacity at pace, prioritise quality, innovation and sustainability, and spur significant social value throughout our supply chain and the communities within which we operate; with this second phase comprising some one million plus people hours from inception to completion.

“Our commitment to investing $2 billion in future-ready data centre infrastructure in the American region further cements our expansion, as we deliver a legacy of supporting digital resiliency, digital transformation and the continued adoption of AI and other rapid-growth technologies.”

Starting construction of this data centre marks a pivotal phase of the project, which is delivering numerous socio-economic benefits in Loudoun County, including job creation, talent development and a long-term social value legacy.

The data centre’s waterless design ensures zero reliance on local water supplies, further demonstrating Yondr’s environmentally conscious model, which saw the company recently unveil targets to achieve net zero by 2030 for scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions.

"We're thrilled to be part of this phase two groundbreaking project that not only enhances global data centre infrastructure but also fosters sustainable growth," said Chuck Kuhn, CEO of JK Land Holdings, and founder and CEO of JK Moving Services.

"Partnering with Yondr Group aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and responsible development, reflecting our shared values and dedication to driving positive change in the communities we serve."