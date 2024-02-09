Numeracle names Mary Clark as chief operating officer

In her new role, Clark will lead sales, marketing, and product management for the company.

“Having spent my career in growth tech companies, as well as having been in mobile for so long, I am thrilled to join Numeracle. Numeracle sits at the intersection of identity, brand, and telecoms, which is very exciting and prescient,” Clark said.

“Supporting Rebekah in taking the company to the next stage of its growth was an important component in making this move. She is an incredible example of a female founder and leader. She has placed her trust in me to help her grow the company and support her vision.”

Clark enters the role with more than 30 years’ experience in mobile, telecoms and technology.

Prior to joining Numeracle, Clark was most recently served as chief marketing officer at Brivo, a leading cloud-based access control company.

Before this she was chief product officer and chief marketing officer at Synchronoss, a mobile-cloud service provider, and chief marketing officer at Syniverse, a provider of telecoms and enterprise solutions.

“Since the beginning of our journey in 2018, Numeracle has experienced technology advancements, market expansions, and employee growth,” saod Rebekah Johnson, founder & CEO, Numeracle.

“Mary Clark’s addition to the team will allow me to focus on identity adoption across multiple communication channels to combat identity fraud and business impersonation scams, while Mary drives internal efficiencies with a focus on meeting customer needs.”

She is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, having been the moderator of the GSMA Diversity4Tech Summit (previously Women4Tech) since 2016.

She is also an advisor to Lynk Global, a LEO satellite-to-phone provider, a board member of Communication Technology Services, an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, and an advisor to Astra Capital Management, a private equity investment firm. She is an executive in residence with Progress Partners, a technology investment bank.