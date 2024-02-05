Nokia signs 5G patent cross-license agreement with Vivo

The agreement, Nokia says, resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties in all jurisdictions and comes shortly after Nokia ended its dispute with Oppo over 5G patents.

Under the agreement, Vivo will make royalty payments to Nokia, along with catch-up payments to cover the dispute period.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies said: “This is the sixth major smartphone patent license agreement we have signed in the past thirteen months, and we have now almost completed our smartphone license renewal cycle.

“Together these licensing agreements demonstrate Nokia’s significant contribution to developing key technologies relied upon by the entire smartphone industry and they will provide long-term stability to our licensing business for years to come.”

Lukander added: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Vivo which reflects mutual respect for each other's intellectual property rights.

“Vivo is one of the leading players in the global smartphone industry. We look forward to bringing more innovation to their users around the world through our collaboration.”

Nokia Technologies said it is progressing towards the conclusion of the smartphone licensing renewal cycle and is making “good” progress in its growth areas of automotive, consumer electronics, IoT and multimedia.

The company remains confident that its annual net sales run-rate will return to €1.4 to €1.5 billion in the mid-term.

Xianwen Xu, general manager of the legal affairs department at Vivo said: “We are pleased to have reached a global cross-license agreement with Nokia.

“Signing the agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's patent value in cellular technology and it also plays a significant role in fostering a positive development environment within the industry. We are dedicated to investing in the R&D of smart devices and intelligent services, providing extraordinary hi-tech products and services for users worldwide.”