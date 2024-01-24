Nokia signs patent license with Oppo, ending dispute

Nokia and Oppo had a 5G patent license agreement that ran from 2018 to mid-2021 but failed to agree on a new deal resulting in Nokia taking legal action in several countries.

In July, Nokia won all of its arguments in the UK Willingness Trial against Oppo after a judge ruled that the Chinese vendor will have to decide between committing to a UK FRAND determined license or subject to an injunction for infringement.

The conflict between the two began in 2021 when Nokia filed patent infringement complaints against Oppo across Europe and Asia.

“We are delighted to have reached a cross-license agreement with Oppo that reflects the mutual respect for each other’s intellectual property and Nokia’s investments in R&D and contributions to open standards,” said Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies.

“Oppo is one of the leading companies in the global smartphone market and we look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world".

“The new agreement - along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year - will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Oppo will make royalty payments to the Finnish brand, boosting Nokia’s licensing revenue.

It also potentially paves the way for Oppo to resume business in several European markets including Germany where it has been embroiled in legal disputes.

Feng Ying, Oppo's chief intellectual property officer added: "We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents".

“This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between Oppo and Nokia".

“Oppo continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property."