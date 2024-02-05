Alliance Networks wins IFL for connectivity solutions in Bahrain

Under this new license, Alliance Networks moves into a new era of expansion, allowing the deployment of international subsea and terrestrial infrastructure in the country.

The IFL license enables Alliance Networks to partner with global and regional players in deploying subsea and terrestrial cable systems, as well as connectivity solutions to Bahrain and onwards.

"The acquisition of the IFL license is a transformative milestone for Alliance Networks. This positions us as a key player in the industry, allowing us to deploy innovative connectivity solutions and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure in Bahrain and the surrounding regions," said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

The company's partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), GBI, AMS-IX, Awasr, Bonline, Salam, among others, enables the establishment of a Gulf network, using the latest optical systems with Tbps capacity.

The network seamlessly integrates with various cable systems and Internet Exchanges across the region, bolstering the company’s high-speed and redundant network infrastructure.

In addition to the Gulf network deployment, Alliance Networks has inked a memorandum of understanding with Centurion, serving as a landing party for the TEAS cable system.

"Alliance Networks is dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in the region. The IFL license opens up unprecedented opportunities, and we are excited to contribute to the growth of businesses and communities through our advanced telecommunications services," added Al Daylami.

In related news, December saw Alliance Networks and Salam in Saudi Arabia partner in the region with the integration of Salam's network infrastructure, including data centres and international subsea cables, with Alliance Networks' regional presence and commercial partnerships.