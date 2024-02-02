Anurag Aggarwal joins GMS

In his new role, Aggarwal will be responsible for spearheading revenue growth and expanding GMS’ global reach for the enterprise business.

“Anurag’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for GMS,” said Charles Upchurch, CEO of GMS.

“His exceptional track record and profound industry knowledge will help us drive further growth and foster strategic partnerships with our customers.

“Anurag's innovative approach and deep understanding of the CPaaS landscape will be invaluable in our journey towards delivering the future of personalized customer experience.”

Aggarwal boasts a decade of experience in the CPaaS and messaging industry and the appointment comes as GMS continues to strengthen its position in the communications industry.

The former Tata Communications exec has also held positions at Globe Teleservices and Tanla Platforms.

Aggarwal added: “GMS has consistently led the way in thought leadership within our industry, and I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is now embarking on a journey to shape the future of communications.

“Together, we're creating a comprehensive, AI-powered enterprise communications portfolio that will redefine industry standards.”