Comarch partners Kyivstar to bolster field service maintenance

With 24.3 million mobile network subscribers and a further 1.1 million Internet customers, Kyivstar faced the huge task of modernising its field service processes.

“We listened carefully and actively to Kyivstar, ensuring that we understood their requirements before tailoring a field service management offer using Comarch FSM,” said Tymoteusz Wrona, head of telco business unit consulting at Comarch.

”In this way, we were able to best address our Ukrainian neighbor’s business needs and help them meet their goals.”

The company has to ensure the smooth running, maintenance, and preventive upkeep of equipment serving 1.1 million apartments and more than 32 thousand objects in the radio access network network in Ukraine.

Due to the scale of the project, it was not possible to rely on existing field service maintenance procedures.

By implementing Comarch’s field service management product, Kyivstar will be able to streamline and automate processes, optimising maintenance and route planning for technicians. At the same, it enables the company to track tasks in real-time and gather the data necessary to accurately analyse tasks.

“With more than 24 million subscribers, we have responsibility for a huge portfolio of telecommunications an IT services,” added Vitaliy Gubenko, head of operational support department at Kyivstar.

“For 25 years, this has been our priority - but as a socially responsible company it is even more important during wartime. Comarch will lead us through the process of streamlining and automating the processes behind our expansive and geographically wide-ranging field service management activities, while providing a product that was designed specifically to meet the challenges faced by Kyivstar in this area.”