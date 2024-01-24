Former Nvidia exec launches raises $4.7m in funding for RagaAI

The fundraiser was led by pi Ventures alongside global investors including Anorak Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, Arka Ventures, Mana Ventures, and Exfinity Venture Partners.

RagaAI is helping companies ensure the performance, safety and reliability of AI. The company has been launched from stealth with an automated and comprehensive AI testing platform.

RagaAI’s Foundation Models called RagaAI DNA for testing uses automation to detect AI issues, and diagnose and fix them instantly. The platform already offers over 300 different tests to help users triage the issue down to its root cause.

It can identify issues as varied as data drift, edge case detection, poor data labelling quality, bias in the data, lack of model robustness or adversarial attacks. It supports LLMs, images/videos, 3D, audio, NLP and structured data.

“At Ola & Nvidia, I saw the significant consequences of AI failures due to lack of comprehensive testing. Our Foundation Models RagaAI DNA is already solving this problem across large Fortune 500 companies. RagaAI is designed to detect AI issues, diagnose them and fix them seamlessly,” said Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and founder of RagaAI.

“Our vision is to liberate AI from the constraints of human interventions and foster continuous improvement. In the era where AI dominates, our mission at RagaAI is to tackle the paramount challenge of ensuring the quality and consistency of AI applications.”

RagaAI addresses two common challenges that AI companies face.

First is a skill set shortage due to the limited availability of specialised AI engineers. As a result, AI Testing automation becomes a necessity to optimise the AI development process.

Second, AI testing will mitigate security vulnerabilities and ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems.

RagaAI's funding round will be used to advance research and development, with a focus on improving AI testing tools.

The company also plans to expand its team and raise awareness in the AI community through strategic partnerships.

"In the rapidly expanding AI landscape, the importance of reliable and unbiased systems is crucial, with AI testing emerging as the linchpin for ensuring the safety, reliability, and ethicality of complex models,” added Manish Singhal, founding partner, pi Ventures.

“Driven by their patent pending Drift detection technology, RagaAI, an AI testing platform, is well-suited to solve these massive problems for the AI deployments globally."