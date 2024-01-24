Tower acquisitions: What you buy isn't always what you get

Mergers and acquisitions have reshaped Africa's telecoms landscape over the past decade and are absolutely necessary to make the market a success.

Today, demand continues to drive up network expansion for new users and network densification for technology upgrades, creating a perfect storm of additional capex requirements, higher interest rates and changing hurdle rates for investors.

However, lack of investment in the telecoms infrastructure in some African countries has led to a tower estate that is not fit for the next stage of the African mobile market.

For the continent to achieve its much-lauded goals, the mobile networks need to be radically modernised, made multi-tenant, emissions compliant, efficient and reliable in order to accommodate new technologies, as old technologies are “grandfathered” and population growth drives demand for coverage and capacity.

On a spreadsheet in an air-conditioned office, the market looks ripe for M&A - and we have seen a rash of acquisition and transference of assets over the past 2-5 years.

Once you get your boots on the ground, however, which is hard to do when evaluating a tower estate spread over many thousands of square miles of difficult terrain, it becomes clear that as many as two thirds of this infrastructure is not fit for purpose.

It’s my view that much of the value of these M&As will be written down in the future.

One previous experience I have had in my career was with a portfolio of about 450 strategic but poorly run sites in Uganda. Having done a first appreciation, they were a good fit, but deeper digging raised red flags.

Looking at the sites, they were in appalling condition: rectifiers were in bad shape, batteries were dead, generators were very fatigued, and grid connections were ropey.

The efficiencies they could gain in energy were negligible and would have required a re-fit of around 65% of power equipment.

We went away and decided only 120 were worth having, but the deal was for all of them or none of them. Often, you have to buy the whole train set, you can't just buy the best express trains, you have to buy the smaller ones, the fat controller and all the stations too.

The risks need weighing up. If the site condition is too poor, you may be forced to move onto a site you already own, leaving you with an old unused site – that has perhaps a fallen fence, sunk concrete that needs pulling up, contamination on the site, or overall a rotting tower that becomes a health and safety issue that generates no revenue.

Acquisition of towers is more than a land grab. You have to think about and consider the issues that you’re buying with a site.

In M&A, over and above the price, there are some consequential strategic aspects that need to be considered, without which many deals are doomed to failure: strategic fit, people and culture, openness and transparency.

Acquiring firms in the sector know from experience that their new assets are likely to be in an inferior condition than they were promised. But this erodes both trust and confidence and also limits the price people are prepared to pay.

One area which would bring clarity, fairer pricing and assurance to the market is the provision of real-time data, so everyone could be certain about the estate and its performance. Sadly, while we have the technology, we are still a way off from that level of transparency.

People and Communication

Post-acquisition, it is vital to be clear in communications with all the stakeholders, especially the acquired employees, who will be worried about their job security. The most talented employees will be the first to leave in those circumstances.

So, if possible, over-communicate with them, and provide reassurance, otherwise, you may get left with an inoperable estate and all the institutional knowledge walking out the door.

There is usually some tension between customers and the selling towerco pre-transaction, as the towerco doesn’t want to rock the boat.

Customers see a change of ownership as a chance to alter existing arrangements they dislike. However, business dynamics in existing contracts cannot easily change, so customer expectations need careful handling.

I’ve seen inherited contract dynamics like high fees and MFN clauses aimed at inflating sale value complicate co-location and pricing. It can cause havoc, and new owners need to keep clear and considered customer communications front and centre.

Operational insights

When it comes to integrating in a way that’s based on the reality on the ground, rather than what has been sold, you need a clear overview of the state of your new assets.

Employing technology that can provide deep and detailed insight into inherited operational management and infrastructure conditions, at speed and scale, is transformational for these teams.

