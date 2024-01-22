Telkom Indonesia’s NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia ink strategic IX MoU

This collaboration was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NeutraDC, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, and BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of BDx Data Centers (BDx), Indosat, and Lintasarta, during the Pacific Telecommunications Council 2024 event in Hawaii.

The MoU was signed by Andreuw ThAF, CEO of NeutraDC, and Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx, witnessed by Ririek Adriansyah, president director of Telkom Indonesia and Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

"NeutraDC is thrilled to forge a powerful collaboration with BDx Indonesia, aimed at elevating Indonesia's digital infrastructure,” said ThAF.

“This bold initiative is a catalyst for unleashing the boundless potential of Indonesia's digital economy, paving the way for a transformative takeoff in the regional digital landscape."

Other attendees included Honesti Basyir, director of group business development at Telkom Indonesia; Bogi Witjaksono, director of wholesale & international service at Telkom Indonesia; Gautam Bhandari, managing partner and chief investment officer at I Squared Capital; and Sujit Panda, chief operating officer at BDx.

"With an expanded portfolio, BDx Indonesia is now the largest carrier-neutral data center provider in the country,” added Srivastava.

“This collaboration is a very big step towards creating the most interconnected Digital Infrastructure Mesh for Indonesia - a vision shared by both BDx Indonesia and NeutraDC.”

Through this partnership, both parties will enhance capabilities and colocation capacities, ensuring the interconnected IX ecosystem provides end-users with the flexibility to consume multiple services over a single port and deploy a distributed security architecture.

"Through strategic collaboration and leveraging our group assets, we aim to set new standards,” commented Adriansyah.

“With the combined expertise of NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia, we are confident in our ability to craft innovative and efficient information access solutions, meeting evolving needs and propelling the nation toward a dynamic future in the digital economy."

In addition, the parties will focus on Tier 3 compliant, carrier-neutral locations distributed across key cities in Indonesia.

Specifically, NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia will host multiple, independent IXs, providing mutual assistance and technical support to create a robust interconnected IX ecosystem.

"In partnering with BDx Indonesia, this transformative collaboration is poised to significantly fortify Indonesia’s internet network infrastructure and expedite inclusive digitalisation across the nation," said Sinha.