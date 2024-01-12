GTC acquires LA-based Oofty

Based in Los Angeles, Oofty specialises in digital identity in telecoms, and the move expands GTC’s geographical footprint.

"While messaging is still the predominant technology for verifying the identity of users, authentication requires solutions beyond legacy options such as user credentials or one-time passwords,” José García, founder and CEO of GTC said.

“Hence, our key strategic objective is to integrate Mobile Identity technologies into GTC's existing consultancy portfolio by acquiring US-based Oofty LLC. I want to thank Guillaume and his team for their trust and effort in turning this vision into a reality."

As A2P messaging becomes more intricate with a focus on authentication and the introduction of new services, GTC says it is fortifying its expertise and acknowledging the evolving landscape.

Guillaume Bourcy, founder of Oofty said: “Through this majority stake acquisition from GTC, we see this as a clear signal towards the telcos market; they need to expand their footprint to create a safer digital experience and journey for enterprises and their consumers.

“This marks a multimillion-dollar investment commitment aimed at empowering our combined customer base, enabling their expansion, and positioning them to seize the $49.6 billion digital identity market opportunity by 2026.”

Bourcy added: “In collaboration with GTC's executive team, we have found common ground and shared a unified market perspective; we want to help customers on both sides to benefit directly from this merger.”

Bourcy will take on the role of chief identity officer as he joins GTC as a new partner. The rest of the Oofty team will undergo a transition described as “seamless” over the upcoming weeks.