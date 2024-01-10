DigitalBridge and Silver lake pump $6.4 Billion into Vantage Data Centers

Vantage was launched by Silver Lake, a global tech investor, in 2010. It hired the management team that is still in place today and grew the company to become a leading data centre provider within the Silicon Valley region.

A DigitalBridge-managed vehicle acquired Vantage in 2017.

“We are proud of what we pioneered when we launched Vantage, and we are thrilled to invest and partner again with this exceptional management team alongside DigitalBridge to drive the next generation of energy-efficient, hyperscale data centre leadership,” said Greg Mondre, co-CEO and managing partner, and Lee Wittlinger, managing director, Silver Lake.

Vantage said the investment, which is across North American and Europe, would accelerate and extend its strategic capabilities to partner with global hyperscalers in meeting unprecedented cloud and AI demand.

25 of Vantage’s 32 sites are located in North American and EMEA, providing over 3 gigawatts of expected capacity.

As part of its investment plan, Vantage’s strategic land bank is expected to drive an estimated $30 billion of additional development.

“Cloud computing, AI and related technologies are driving unprecedented demand for digital infrastructure,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage.

“The market opportunity in front of us is extraordinary, and we are excited to chart our next phase of growth with two premier investors who have been great partners to us and have an unmatched understanding of our global technology customers and their infrastructure needs.”

In September last year, Vantage also announced a €1.5 billion investment from pension fund Australian Super.

The move to look to equity investments differs from data centre rival DigitalRealty’s approach. In an interview with Capacity, Jordan Sadler, Digital Realty’s SVP, public and private investor relations revealed his company was more focused on private capital partners.

Sadler said that DigitaRealty did not want to rely on equity markets to raise the funds needed to capitalise on the same AI and hyperscaler capacity opportunities identified by Vantage.