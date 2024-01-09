Zayo Group unveils ‘near-net’ 100G expansion

This development will enhance connectivity options for businesses across the UK and Ireland, The Netherlands, Germany and France.

It will also allow Zayo to quickly and easily connect organisations in close proximity to its fibre infrastructure.

Michael Katz, VP of products and technology, said: “Too many businesses rely on incumbent broadband services, which can significantly hinder performance and productivity.

“Our near-net expansion leaves this issue in the past for thousands more businesses throughout Europe. We will bring our suite of connectivity services to the front door for companies that have previously struggled with unreliable connectivity options, streamlining the process and creating an environment where they can easily adopt cloud systems and innovative technologies to help their businesses thrive.

“Zayo designs, builds and delivers the highest quality, low-latency networks to markets throughout Europe, and this is just another step forward in our continued expansion plans.”

The company currently provides around 7,000 buildings across eight key European markets with near-net connectivity. Expansion is planned throughout 2024 in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, Berlin, Dublin and several markets in France.

Omdia data highlights that 63% of enterprises have invested in a private data centre to achieve 100G connectivity, while 54% are partnering with multiple public cloud providers for the same outcome.