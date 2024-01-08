Neos Networks upgrades to 10Gbps Managed DIA

Its Managed DIA previously offered up to 1Gbps, this latest upgrade provides a fully managed, enterprise-grade fibre solution for UK organisations to meet increasing bandwidth demand and the need for greater internet reliability.

“Our continued investment in our business internet proposition means Neos Networks is now able to provide the same scalable bandwidth across a range of different service models throughout the UK,” said Mark Charlesworth, director of product at Neos Networks.

“This provides a much-simplified upgrade path for customers with increasing bandwidth requirements, delivering the level of service they need in a flexible and scalable way”.

Through this enhancement Neos Networks customers across the UK can access the same bandwidths across its Wires-only DIA, and Managed DIA variants, with a clearer upgrade path. The upgrade also simplifies the hardware and support available for customers.

Organisations also benefit from more flexible and scalable options to meet their unique connectivity needs.

Devices are monitored and managed 24/7 by Neos, and the service is also optimised for reduced energy consumption and rack space when combined with services such as Neos Networks access tails.

In addition, customers who are currently making use of a large number of 1Gbps circuits can look to scale their bandwidth as part of the same service.

Through Managed DIA, Neos Networks offers more proactive monitoring, and advanced analytics to support network maintenance and availability.

In related news, November saw Neos help Internet Central, one of the UK’s first ISPs, upgrade their network to 1Gbps connectivity.