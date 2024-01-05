Nokia signs 5G patent license with Honor
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nokia signs 5G patent license with Honor

Saf Malik
January 05, 2024 09:38 AM
Nokia 5G.jpg

Nokia has signed a new patent cross-license agreement with Honor to cover both parties’ fundamental inventions in 5G and other cellular technologies.

It is the fourth major smartphone agreement from the Finnish vendor in the past 12 months.

“We are delighted to have concluded an amicable patent cross-license agreement with Honor, one of the leading players in the Chinese smartphone market,” Susanna Martikainen, chief licensing officer for mobile devices at Nokia said.

“It is the fourth major litigation-free smartphone agreement that Nokia has concluded over the past 12 months and highlights once again the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio and decades-long contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia has invested €140 billion in R&D since 2000 and its patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families including 6,000 that are declared essential to 5G.

Wenyu Zhou, Head of Global Intellectual Property at Honor said: “As both 5G SEP holder and implementor, Honor highly respects IP rights and strongly believes that reasonable value of IP is important to the development of mobile industry.

“The conclusion of the patent cross-license agreement shows Honor's commitment on innovation to enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people.”

Topics

News5GInfrastructure and NetworksWireless
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe