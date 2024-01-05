Nokia signs 5G patent license with Honor

It is the fourth major smartphone agreement from the Finnish vendor in the past 12 months.

“We are delighted to have concluded an amicable patent cross-license agreement with Honor, one of the leading players in the Chinese smartphone market,” Susanna Martikainen, chief licensing officer for mobile devices at Nokia said.

“It is the fourth major litigation-free smartphone agreement that Nokia has concluded over the past 12 months and highlights once again the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio and decades-long contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia has invested €140 billion in R&D since 2000 and its patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families including 6,000 that are declared essential to 5G.

Wenyu Zhou, Head of Global Intellectual Property at Honor said: “As both 5G SEP holder and implementor, Honor highly respects IP rights and strongly believes that reasonable value of IP is important to the development of mobile industry.

“The conclusion of the patent cross-license agreement shows Honor's commitment on innovation to enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people.”