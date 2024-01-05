Michelle Mindala-Freeman named COO at the Connectivity Standards Alliance
Appointments

Michelle Mindala-Freeman named COO at the Connectivity Standards Alliance

Natalie Bannerman
January 05, 2024 09:40 AM
CSA-Michelle-Mindala

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has announced the appointment of Michelle Mindala-Freeman as its new chief operating officer (COO).

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is an international community of more than 700 technology companies committed to open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT).

"I am thrilled to announce Michelle Mindala-Freeman's appointment as chief operating officer. Her exemplary leadership in advancing the Connectivity Standards Alliance's objectives have significantly contributed to our community's success,” said Tobin Richardson, president and CEO, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

“As we continue to navigate the complex landscape of the IoT, Michelle's strategic talent and operational expertise will continue to be instrumental in shaping the direction and growth of the organisation."

Mindala-Freeman joined the alliance in January 2021, as head of marketing. During her tenure, she not only oversaw the rebranding of the Alliance and expansion of the Alliance's marketing presence, but also orchestrated organisation and member efforts in governance restructuring, IT systems evolution, and digitisation of member services.

"Michelle's appointment as Chief Operating Officer for the Alliance is a testament to her dedication and commitment to the success of the organisation,” added Musa Unmehopa, chair of the Alliance board.

“Her keen proficiency in operations, combined with a passion for an ever-evolving IoT, will no doubt play a pivotal role in steering the Alliance's path for expansion."

She was then promoted to executive vice president in 2023, where she oversaw day-to-day operations and supported member companies by facilitating strategy and external affair efforts, member services and tools.

In her new role, Mindala-Freeman will continue to shape the trajectory of the IoT. Prior to joining the Alliance, she served in leadership and consulting positions at Microsoft, Capgemini and AT&T.

"I joined the Alliance three years ago committed to making a difference in an organisation and an industry. I'm honoured to have been able to do both, supporting the growth and success of the Alliance and our members'', said Mindala-Freeman.

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
