Reports: Orange merger in Romania given green light

Orange already owns 54% of the shares and the Romanian state holds the remaining 46%.

According to Ziarul Financiar the schedule of the merger will be made public in early 2024.

Orange acquired their 54% stake from Deutsche Telekom in 2021, which expanded their service offering and allowed them to offer integrated fixed-mobile services to its customers.

A complete takeover would leave Romania with three mobile network operators, with Orange Romania having the largest market share.

They are joined by Vodafone Romania and Digi Romania, the latter of which has recently been in discussions to launch a mobile network in Spain.

““Orange has now grown in Romania into an infrastructure-based convergent operator across B2C, B2B and ICT markets, playing a key role in achieving our ambitions in Europe,” Orange deputy CEO for Europe Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere said at the close of the initial 54% stake.

In addition to mobile services, Telecom Romania provides fixed voice, broadband and pay-tv services to roughly five million customers and its 90,000km fibre network connects almost three million households.

According to TowerXchange data, Telekom Romania also owns 3,000 mobile towers in Romania, with Orange Romania owning a further 3,000.