New Digi mobile network could push through Orange/MasMovil merger
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

New Digi mobile network could push through Orange/MasMovil merger

Jack Haddon
December 01, 2023 11:08 AM
Spain network NEW .jpeg

Bloomberg sources have said Spanish operators Orange and MasMovil will sell assets to Romanian operator Digi to push through their €18.7 billion merger.

The proposed merger would reduce the number of mobile players from four to three in the Spanish market, something the European Commission has been unfavourable towards.

Reuters reported last month that Digi would be sold post-merger assets to appease the commissions competition fears.

The Bloomberg report states that an agreement is now in place, with a deal potentially signed off by the end of the year.

Although the specific assets have not yet be disclosed, it has speculated that Digi could acquire mobile spectrum, which would reduce its reliance on its wholesale agreement with Telefonica to provide MVNO services in Spain.

A wholesale agreement with Orange has also reportedly been discussed in previous months.

Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi was reported to have promised an investment of up to €2bn in Spain if it is allowed access to the assets.

MasMovil and Orange signed their agreement to merge in July last year, and despite delays Orange CEO Christel Heydemann seemed confident the deal would be approved by regulators on Orange’s latest earnings call.

Heydemann speculated a deal could be closed in Q124.

Topics

News Infrastructure and NetworksInvestment & FinanceNews
JH
Jack Haddon
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe