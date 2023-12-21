Spanish government counteracts Saudi investment with 10% Telefónica stake
Saf Malik
December 21, 2023 10:44 AM
Telefonica show sign.jpg

The Spanish government is set to take a 10% stake in Telefónica to counteract the large investment of stc in the company.

A 10% stake in the operator is currently valued at around US$2.20 billion.

In September it was announcedthat the Saudi-based group would purchase a 9.9% stake in Telefónica for around $2.1 billion, through an acquisition of shares and financial instruments.

The partnership, which began as a strategic agreement that was signed in February, has steadily developed throughout the year.

stc has insisted that it does not intend to acquire a majority stake in Telefónica and has labelled the move as a “compelling investment opportunity” according to Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of the company.

The aim of the Spanish stake is to give Telefónica “shareholding stability”, according to a filing made by the government holding company that will buy the shares.

Capacity reported the Spanish fund was interest in acquiring the company in November.

The move is a partial renationalisation of Telefónica, which has operated as a private company since 1997.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Telefónica would slash its workforce by up to 25% in Spain.

The cuts are part of the company's three-year strategic plan to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs.

SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
