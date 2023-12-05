Telefonica to slash up to 25% of Spanish jobs
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Telefonica to slash up to 25% of Spanish jobs

Jack Haddon
December 05, 2023 11:43 AM
Telefonica show sign.jpg

Union says that by 2026 Telefonica will reduce its workforce in Spain by 5100

Union spokespeople said on Monday that Telefonica, Spain’s largest telecoms group, could be reducing its Spanish workforce of 21,000 people by 5100 by 2026.

Globally, Telefonica employs over 100,000 people, which would make the planned cuts around 5% of its global headcount.

The company based the decision on productivity, organisation and technical reasons, according to Spain’s UGT union.

The cuts are part of the company's three-year strategic plan to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs.

The plan was announced at Telfonica’s capital markets day in November.

Since then, speculation has been rife in the local press, with estimates ranging from around 2,000 to 5,000 jobs on the line.

Telefonica confirmed that a labour adjustment would take place, but did not confirm the exact number of jobs on the line.

Even the union that reported the figure said it could be less, as negotiations on the lay-offs begin next week.

Prior to current plans, Telefonica announced it would be cutting 2,700 positions in late 2021.

Topics

News News
JH
Jack Haddon
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe