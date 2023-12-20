What is fibre-to-the-home?

Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is the installation and use of optical fibre from a central point to individual buildings or homes to provide high-speed internet access.

Sometimes referred to as fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), the service increases connection speeds available to users compared to other technologies.

With speeds reaching up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps), these speeds are 20 to 100 times as fast as regular cable modem or DSL connections.

The core components of an FTTH network include:

- Optical fibre cable

- Optical network terminals (ONTs)

- Optical line termination (OLT) equipment

- Passive optical splitters

- Distribution frames

Benefits

The major benefit of FTTH is faster and improved network performance. The connection also offers significantly higher bandwidth than other methods of connectivity.

With FTTH, users can easily stream high-definition video, download large files and participate in online gaming without any buffering or lag.

According to the FTTH Council of Europe, another advantage is that FTTH is highly scalable. As demand for internet services increases, FTTH networks can be easily upgraded to support higher speeds and more users.

It is therefore touted as a good long-term investment for service providers, investors and government entities.

FTTH is often referred to as “future-proof” since it allows for upgrades to take place without requiring the replacement of the fibre itself.

How does it work?

There are two ways to develop FTTH, including Active Optical Network (AON) and Passive Optical Network (PON).

The transmission of AON is long and requires highly professional equipment, making it unsuitable for user-intensive areas – the port cost is also relatively high.

The installation of devices is limited and easy, meaning it may be influenced by electromagnetic interference, potentially increasing the faults of the network and maintenance costs.

PON is a pure medium network and has a natural ability to resist the influence of electromagnetic interference. This means fewer access network faults and higher reliability, resulting in lower maintenance costs.

In addition to this, PON supports multiple applications and is fit for expanding the user base at large. Therefore, failure points of the access network are reduced.

What are the challenges?

To upgrade to an all-fibre network or install a brand-new fibre network, a service provider must have access to be able to do this successfully.

The provider will need permits from local municipalities, approved rights-of-way or even resistance from other service providers that currently own the rights to the existing infrastructure necessary for implementing FTTH in the area.

The implementation of FTTH can also be expensive. Accessibility and cost are two of the most significant hurdles that must be overcome when using this mode of connectivity.

Lastly, having a team of well-trained fibre technicians who are highly skilled in installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and fixing fibre optic systems and cables is essential to providing the most reliable service for consumers.