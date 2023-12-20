Reports: Digi in talks to sell FTTH business to Macquarie
News

Reports: Digi in talks to sell FTTH business to Macquarie

Saf Malik
December 20, 2023 11:25 AM
Digi Communications is reportedly in advanced negotiations to sell its fibre-to-the-home network to a consortium led by Macquarie Capital.

Expansion.com reports that the network, which has been deployed to 6.6 million homes in Spain, could be sold for around €1 billion.

The Romanian operator will use the money to finance the development of its mobile operations in Spain – its plan includes developing a proprietary mobile network in the country.

Digi’s Spanish subsidiary had already agreed to acquire a number of spectrum licenses from MasMovil for around €120 million.

It currently operates an MVNO in the market and will attain specific blocks in the 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz and 3,500MHz bands.

Earlier this month it was reported by Bloomberg sources that Spanish operators Orange and MasMovil would sell assets to Digi in order to push through a €18.7 billion merger.

At the time it wasn’t clear what would be sold, but Reuters indicated that Digi had the opportunity to buy assets as Orange and MasMovil aimed to appease concerns regarding competition from the European Commission (EC).

Both agreements are subject to EC clearing, with the regulator offering a provisional deadline of February 15.

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and Networks
Saf Malik
Reporter
