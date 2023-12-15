Thai Aerospace partners with Rivada Space Networks for network expansion

Rivada’s OuterNETTM, its global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, is a next-generation constellation combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities, to create an optical mesh network in space.

Thai Aerospace Industries’ government and defence divisions will use OuterNETTM to improve connectivity across their airfields, giving them an easy to deploy network with higher bandwidth and improved security.

“We are delighted to be supporting Thai Aerospace Industries to expand their reach and services,” added Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks.

“As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the OuterNETTM allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of ‘gap-filler’ and our fully inter-connected space network, independent of terrestrial infrastructure, is rapidly becoming the network of choice for secure, resilient communications and network expansion.”

TAI, an independent provider of aviation services in Southeast Asia, will also use Rivada’s OuterNETTM to have better control and management of its aviation servicing centre.

TAI is also looking into expanding into the enterprise sector and has strong relationships with the telecoms companies in Thailand, which can use Rivada’s OuterNETTM to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity globally.

“We are very excited to leverage Rivada’s next-generation satellite connectivity to expand our services across the defence, aviation and enterprise sectors,” said Chris Atswalongkorn, CEO of TAI.

“The OuterNETTM is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as a private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. We see this as the key infrastructure for the development of the telecom sector in Thailand and beyond.”

The first satellite of Rivada’s OuterNETTM consellation is due to launch in 2025, with global service starting in 2026.