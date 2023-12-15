Thai Aerospace

Free Trial
Forthcoming events

Capacity CALA 2023
5-6 December | Miami
5 DECEMBER - 6 DECEMBER 2023 Miami, USA
Capacity Asia 2023
December, Signapore
12 DECEMBER - 13 DECEMBER 2023 Singapore
Capacity Middle East 2024
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
6 FEBRUARY - 8 FEBRUARY 2024 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Metro Connect USA 2024
26 FEBRUARY - 28 FEBRUARY 2024 Fort Lauderdale, USA
Capacity LATAM 2024
12 MARCH - 13 MARCH 2024 São Paulo, Brazil
Datacloud ESG Summit 2024
17-18 April, Reykjavík, Iceland
17 APRIL - 18 APRIL 2024 Reykjavík, Iceland
Datacloud APAC 2024
22-23 April, Singapore
22 APRIL - 24 APRIL 2024 Singapore
International Telecoms Week 2024
14 MAY - 17 MAY 2024 National Harbor, USA
Messaging & SMS World 2024
4-5 June 2024, London
4 JUNE - 5 JUNE 2024 London
