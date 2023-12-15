Windstream Wholesale and Nokia complete 800GE network trial

The demonstration used Nokia FP5 IP service routing platforms with 800GE interfaces and Nokia optical transport platforms with 6th generation super coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology.

“We are thrilled with the success of this trial and its confirmation of our continued optical technology leadership and readiness to deliver ever-greater bandwidth and service choice across our nationwide footprint,” said John Nishimoto, senior vice president of product marketing and strategy at Windstream Wholesale.

“We pride ourselves on being ‘fast and flexible,’ and with the combination of Nokia 800GE routing and PSE-6s technology we will continue to lead the marketplace in innovation and excellence.”

It is the first of its kind trial and validates the readiness of Windstream Wholesale’s network to provision 800GE business and wholesale services.

The trial was conducted over Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) backbone connecting Atlanta, Georgia, to Miami, Florida, and used one of Windstream Wholesale’s East Coast ICON routes into Florida.

“We are delighted with the success of this trial, and we look forward to continuing to support Windstream in their network upgrade strategy,” added James Watt, head of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia.

“Nokia’s IP and optical portfolios are specifically designed to move more bits using less energy, providing the scale, performance, and cost-efficiency to meet the world’s unrelenting demand for data.”

The Nokia 7750 Service Router with an 800GE interface was connected to Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M optical transport platform with PSE-6s linecards operating at 800Gbps per wavelength over a third-party WDM line system.

The trial ran across 16 spans and seven ROADM nodes in the Windstream ICON network and demonstrated the first turn-up of error-free performance at 800G over a long-haul link with 800GE service bandwidth.

“Windstream Wholesale is fully committed to being at the forefront of connectivity and cutting-edge technology,” said Joe Scattareggia, president at Windstream Wholesale.

“We maintained this commitment as the first to introduce 400G to the market and are poised to further advance these technologies aiming to deliver 800G wave services from metro to ultra-long-haul distances to customers in 2024.”

The combination of Nokia 800GE routing and 800Gbps long-haul optical transport enables Windstream Wholesale to scale network capacity over its backbone and provide wholesale Wave service connectivity at both 400GE and 800GE speeds.