Blue Wireless partners with Connectbase on fixed wireless access

“We are excited to welcome Blue Wireless to the Connectbase ecosystem, a partnership that underscores our mission to catalog the world’s networks with location-based insights,” said Edison Smith, VP of sales for EMEA at Connectbase.

“With on-demand pricing and availability in over 80 countries for wireless WAN connectivity, Blue Wireless offers a unique advantage to customers in our ecosystem.”

Using The Connected World Platform, Blue Wireless enables buyers to build complete diversity in their corporate network design. By supplementing either wired with wireless or vice versa it greatly reduces the likelihood of outages impacting both networks.

“We’re proud to be the first provider of our kind on a truly global scale in the Connectbase ecosystem,” said Ivan Landen (pictured), CEO of Blue Wireless.

“Our global connectivity services give platform members instant pricing and local availability information in over 80 countries globally and The Connected World platform gives us one tool to connect with buyers eliminating a great deal of inefficiency in quoting and ordering.”

In addition, the other advantages of fixed wireless connectivity to ecosystem members include significantly faster delivery time, flexible deployment and connectivity for remote locations where wired services are not available.

At the same time, the quoting platform gives availability information of wireless service for a specific location on a global scale.

“Deployment of fixed wireless service is often frustrated by not knowing the expected internet access speeds available at a specific location, making accurate network design difficult,” added Landen.

“Our new availability algorithm leverages actual wireless performance information to give customers not only a firm price, but also a specific orderable speed, which is guaranteed by Blue Wireless for delivery.”