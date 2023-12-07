Vantage Data Centers to build 16MW data centre in Taipei

The new campus, known as TPE1, will be a 16MW, 215,000 square foot data centre site, due to go live in mid-2024.

“Taipei is a prime location to serve customers across Asia as demand across the region continues to skyrocket, especially given the use of modern technologies such as AI,” said Raymond Tong, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC.

“Leveraging a skilled workforce, we look forward to opening the doors of this facility to continue building Taiwan’s digital hub and contributing to the market’s ongoing technological growth in sustainable ways. Vantage fully supports the government’s focus in adopting sustainable resources, and we are committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions across our global portfolio by 2030.”

Positioned on one hectare of land, the new five-story facility will be in Taiwan’s capital city. In line with the local government’s focus on sustainable energy sources, the TPE1 campus will be built in compliance with Vantage’s ‘sustainable by design’ framework for energy-efficient operations to deliver optimal power usage effectiveness and water usage effectiveness.

The campus will be powered by Taiwan Power Company, the local utility provider who is developing renewable energy and is introducing low carbon, clean energy.

Vantage selected Taipei because it is an established hub supporting Taiwan’s digital transformation, as well as its rich connectivity ecosystem and subsea cable access.

Earlier this year, AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, announced plans to invest €1.5 billion in Vantage Data Centers Europe, Middle East and Africa (Vantage EMEA).

The acquisition represents a “significant minority share” according to Digital Bridge, the sponsor of the company. The investment represents AustralianSuper’s first significant exposure in hyperscale data centres.