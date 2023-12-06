Nokia, Orange set record with 800Gbps trial on Dunant network

This was done using the Nokia PSE-6s super coherent optics productised in the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M).

Conducted under challenging real-world network conditions, Orange says the trial validates its ability to increase its existing optical network capacity to support end-to-end 400GE and next-generation 800GE services.

The Dunant transatlantic subsea cable, which was named subsea project of the year at the 2021 Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) is a unique, “hybrid”, terrestrial and subsea connectivity solution for wholesale customers.

In the trial, Orange and Nokia showcased error-free performance at 800Gbps over a 6,600km link between the cable landing station at Virginia Beach, USA and St Hilaire de Riez, France compared to 400G in 2021 and 700G over a total link distance of 7,345km from Virginia Beach to Paris compared to 300G also in 2021.

Jean-Louis Le Roux, vice president of International Networks at Orange said: “This trial demonstrates Orange’s commitment to supporting ever-greater network scale and new high-bandwidth services across our existing global network, which combined with our subsea networks truly powers global connectivity for our customers.

“We are pleased to be the first operator to validate Nokia’s latest generation of super coherent optics in a subsea application as an important enabler to our constant need for network upgrades, with high spectral efficiency, sustainability and operational deployment flexibility.”

The terrestrial links consisted of nine spans of Orange’s existing fibre network, through multiple cascaded reconfigurable optical add/drop multipliers (ROADMs) using 150GHz WDM spectrum channels.

The field trial, which validates a planned upgrade of the Orange long-haul network using Nokia’s PSE-6s super coherent optics, demonstrates the ability to expand the capacity and spectral efficiency of existing subsea cable systems while reducing the number of coherent optics needed by 33% and lowering total power consumption.

“We are very pleased with the success of Nokia’s high-performance PSE-6s in this trial and delighted to continue to work with Orange in support of their network upgrade plans,” said James Watt, head of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia.

“As data volumes grow unabated worldwide, innovation in optical networks is critical to stay far ahead of the curve. The PSE-6 super coherent optics supercharge the Nokia optical portfolio, delivering massive network scale and service reach while ensuring sustainable growth with power-efficiency."