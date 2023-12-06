TPG Telecom & Ericsson complete cloud native core network

The migration includes TPG’s business and consumer data services, and it includes 4G LTE, 5G non-standalone and 5G standalone.

TPG Telecom partnered with Ericsson to build and deliver the DMC network, which it says will increase operational efficiency of its network, enabling the delivery of new services and improved mobile performance in shorter timeframes.

The DMC also enables TPG to make faster and more frequent software upgrades to its mobile network, keeping it both stable and secure.

It will also enable solutions based on new technologies like network slicing, low-latency communications and network exposure.

“The successful migration of TPG Telecom’s 4G LTE data services to our existing Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network marks an important milestone in our efforts to build Australia’s most innovative and advanced mobile network,” said TPG Telecom Chief Technology Officer Giovanni Chiarelli.

TPG’s general manager of core network applications, Clinton Fick, said that data demands from TPG’s customers were ever increasing, and the move to the DMC would help it better support these requirements.

Fick also said the DMC would act as a building block to support future mobile use cases for consumer and enterprise needs.

“It also gives us the architectural flexibility to build our mobile core with the resiliency and functional distribution needed to support the high performance targets our customers expect,” he continued.

Prior to the migration, TPG Telecom’s 4G LTE data services were handled by legacy virtual network functions (VNFs) solutions.

New use cases enabled by the DMC include connected cars, smart cities, virtual reality and healthcare applications.

TPG said the network consolidation milestone marked a significant step on its journey to fully automated lifecycle management frameworks while providing the ability to dynamically scale more services up and down based on its customers demand.

“The landmark consolidation of TPG Telecom’s 4G LTE consumer and business data services into Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core is testament to the innovation and value that our ongoing partnership is delivering to the Australian market,” Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, said.

The inclusion of consumer and business 4G LTE data services, and the impending consolidation of business 4G LTE services, into the cloud-native core network solution we already provide to TPG Telecom is a key step in delivering next-level use cases, services, scalability and reliability to all Australians. I am looking forward to seeing all of TPG Telecom’s customers gain access to the power and potential of Ericsson’s cloud native dual-mode 5G Core technology.”