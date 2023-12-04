Ruth Kennedy named CEO of TalkTalk Business

Kennedy joined the company as managing director in March, having held a number of senior roles across sales, commercial and operations in TalkTalk’s Wholesale and Group Business Units since 2011.

TalkTalk says Kennedy’s focus will be on delivering an “exceptional” customer experience, optimising operations and driving product innovation to support business growth.

Kennedy said: “I’m delighted to become CEO and to continue our mission to support thousands of UK businesses – from SMEs to large enterprises – with fantastic connectivity, affordable prices and an outstanding service.

“We’re a people-led business and we will continue to go above and beyond to keep our customers connected, making connectivity straightforward and being a valued partner to the businesses we serve.

Since the appointment of Kennedy in March 2023, TalkTalk Business has signed a number of major contracts, been newly named as an approved supplier on a key public sector framework and strengthened its partnership with global technology leaders Cisco, having been certified as a Cisco Premier Integrator in the UK.

Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk Group added: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Ruth on her appointment as CEO of TalkTalk Business.

“She has done a fantastic job in leading the business to its record high customer satisfaction and is held in extremely high regard not only at TalkTalk but across the telecommunications industry as a whole.

“This is very exciting news for TalkTalk Business and for its customers, and I have no doubt that under her leadership, the business will continue to make considerable strides.”