Kyndryl signs multi-year AWS AI agreement

The collaboration will help Kyndryl and AWS shared customers infuse innovation across their business, drive efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

“The expansion of our alliance with AWS fuels Kyndryl’s ability to help customers accelerate the adoption – and maximise the benefit of – generative AI solutions,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, data and AI global practice leader at Kyndryl Applications.

“The collaboration will also help Kyndryl scale its reach and ability to facilitate customers’ digital transformations on AWS through a growing variety of application modernisation options.”

Under the agreement, the two firms intend to establish Kyndryl and AWS Innovation Factory, a mutual investment to create generative AI and ML solutions focused on specific industry use cases.

Through this, customers can “jumpstart” their cloud modernisation journey and accelerate their business transformation.

Kyndryl says it will also enhance its ability to design, implement, migrate, modernise and manage AWS cloud services across complex information technology.

Additionally, speed modernisation of enterprise resource planning systems and other applications on AWS through a shared strategic execution plan designed to reduce costs, complexities and time.

“Our customers turn to AWS Partners to support them through their cloud migration journey, in optimising their IT assets to unlock future business growth and identifying how and where to leverage new technologies for maximum business impact,” said Julia Chen, vice president of Partner core at AWS.

“We are delighted to be working with Kyndryl to help our shared customers to leverage data to derive AI insights at scale.”

Kyndryl will also use its AI-readiness programme to support customers in the adoption of responsible AWS generative AI services.

The programme relies on Kyndryl’s knowledge and enterprise-grade AI expertise to provide customers with the necessary end-to-end services to incorporate AI solutions that will drive business impact.