TIM seeks further improvements to landline bids

A board meeting will take place on May 4 where Labriola will officially make the proposal.

The sale of Sparkle, TIM’s landline grid and submarine unit is a key part of Labriola’s plan to reduce the company’s US$27.6 billion debt and revive its domestic business.

Sources add that Vivendi, which owns a 23.8% stake in TIM has been putting pressure on Labriola to draw a line under the ongoing bidding process, given the large valuation gap.

Vivendi also reportedly has concerns over the sustainability of TIM’s remaining service business.

TIM had previously approved an €18.8 billion offer for its fixed-line network to US private equity firm KKR.

The landmark deal sparked fury from Vivendi, which slammed the deal which was approved 11-3 by the board in a vote.

“Vivendi deeply regrets that TIM’s Board of Directors accepted KKR’s offer to buy TIM’s network without first informing and requesting a vote from its shareholders, thus contravening applicable governance rules,” Vivendi said in a statement.

KKR had also made a non-binding offer for TIM’s subsea cable business but this bid was rejected.

A deadline of December 5 has been imposed for KKR to submit a revised bid for the unit.