Zayo Group to acquire connectivity provider, Globalways

“Globalways has established itself as a key player in the Stuttgart and wider German market, offering high-quality communication infrastructure and network solutions via a comprehensive owned network. Globalways’ local expertise is the perfect complement to our European footprint,” said Yannick Leboyer, managing director at Zayo Europe.

“This acquisition will enable Zayo to offer an extended range of services to our European clients and provide Globalways' customers with access to Zayo's extensive international network.”

Once completed, the acquisition will enhance Zayo's presence in Europe in line with its strategy to enhance its European service offering.

“After successfully growing Globalways to a strong and successful national internet service provider under the ownership of Relined GmbH, we’re now looking forward to enabling our customers and partners to connect international markets and expanding our product portfolio with Zayo as an ideal strategic partner that shares our vision and values,” said Moritz Frenzel, managing director at Globalways.

Globalways owns and operates approximately 360km of fibre infrastructure across the Stuttgart metropolitan area and surrounding regions, with more than 700 on-net buildings.

"We are pleased to announce this successful transaction with Zayo Group. Having nurtured and developed Globalways over the past years, we are excited to see it poised for further growth with an ideal partner,” said Kristel Landa, CEO at Relined, the previous owners of Globalways.

“This strategic move ensures the continued success of Globalways and opens new possibilities in the evolving landscape of fibre-based communications solutions."

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during in Q4 2023.