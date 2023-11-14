US government to free up more spectrum

This comes amid soaring wireless demand for spectrum that is currently set aside for the US government. Mobile US wireless data traffic rose 38% in 2022.

The blueprint aims to lay out a plan to improve spectrum management and access. This includes a study of more than 2,700MHz of spectrum for potential repurposing that will help ensure that both the public and private sectors have the spectrum resources they need to deliver critical services to communities in America.

It will also ensure that the US uses spectrum policy as a critical lever to “retain global leadership” in wireless technology, creating an ecosystem of equipment, products and applications.

The National Strategy and Presidential Memorandum will guide decisions on how to allocate limited spectrum resources and ensure these decisions are made through a “rigorous, transparent process”.

Private demand

Tony Eigen, VP of marketing at Baicells thinks that while freeing up unused spectrum will help meet the demand for more connectivity, a good portion of that spectrum should be made unlicenced for private enterprises to use.

“We’ve seen CBRS be successful in connecting communities, schools and businesses with private networks as they can be deployed quickly without relying on a carrier.

“These DIY-style networks are only possible with unlicensed spectrum and play a vital role in closing the digital divide.

“Making more spectrum available is a good step, but it needs to be put to use quickly to have any real impact.”