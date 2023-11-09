SmartCIC Partners with TMR to Deliver Fixed Wireless in 5 Days or Less

The partnership will simplify enterprises' ability to connect sites without needing to connect a fixed network, and deliver fixed wireless access in less than 5 days, SmartCIC said.

SmartCIC also offers comparative testing of cellular networks and rankings of cell providers in local areas through its Cellsmart intelligence. It said this gives enterprises the ability to gain access to the best possible 5G solutions wherever they operate.

The partnership expands SmartCIC’s presence in the US and enables TMR, a a US-based bespoke solutions provider, to offer FWA solutions as part of its offering.

“Our partnership with TMR is another milestone in SmartCIC’s and Cellsmart’s growth in the North American market. TMR understands our business and we share a commitment to developing solutions that deliver real-world outcomes for enterprises,” said Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC.

“We’re seeing accelerating demand for FWA and by working with TMR we can help more organisations benefit from intelligence-driven wireless solutions. Our testing across the US shows that 5G is ready to serve local enterprise demands. It just needs to be delivered with local intelligence,” Forman continued.

SmartCIC will be able to allow TMR to offer line, cabling, hardware, installation, migration, and support functions for FWA.

“SmartCIC’s unique intelligence-driven FWA is unlike anything available in the North American market today. The speed of deployment, adaptability and understanding of local RF environments provide enterprises with immediate advantages over traditional fixed-line connectivity,” said Marc Metzger, CEO at TMR.

“SmartCIC can deliver the best possible connectivity end-to-end, with comparative data about local cellular providers and the available performance. That is a massive differentiator and enables enterprises to rapidly see the benefits of FWA solutions,” Metzger said.

Cellsmart maps 5G in a model similar to the way Google mapped local streets. It has equipped cars with bespoke testing software, SIMs, and routers to test local wireless network performance so each car canl capture 4G and 5G upload and download speeds and latency.

Testing began last month on routes spanning the Eastern Seaboard and the Midwest. The final leg of its 2023 testing, commencing 14th November 2023, will map the West Coast from Arizona to Washington state via Nevada and Idaho then back down via the Pacific coast.