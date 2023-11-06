Data centre waste to heat homes in UK first

The largest of the projects will see thousands of homes near to data centres heated by waste energy in a move the UK says will reduce energy bills and use a low-carbon energy source, helping it reach its 2050 net zero objectives.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation in the London boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, Brent and Ealing were awarded over half of the funding (£36 million).

This project alone will connect 10,000 new homes and 250,000 metres squared of commercial space to the heat network.

Similar projects are to take place in London, Watford, Suffolk and Lancaster. The UK is optimistic that the projects will also create thousands of skilled jobs, providing a boost to the economy at large.

While the project marks a first in the UK examples of the project can be seen elsewhere in Europe.

Stockholm Data Parks works with government and private sector stakeholders in Sweden to provide waste heat from data centres to local population and has plans in place to meet 10% of Stockholm’s heating needs by 2035.

Similarly in the Netherlands, Switch Datacenters CEO Gregor Snip has claimed that 97% of server heat can be captured, stored and delivered to homes and offices.

“Keeping homes warm with waste heat from technology is a glimpse into the future - and demonstrates just how innovative this country can be when it comes to reducing our carbon emissions,” Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance said.