Amazon Web Services to launch AWS European Sovereign Cloud

AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed for the public sector customers and companies in highly regulated industries meet strict regulatory data residency and operational requirements.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will be physically and logically separate from existing AWS Regions but offer the same security, availability, and performance of existing AWS Regions.

Amazon said this will allow its customers additional choice to meet their data residency, operational autonomy, and resiliency needs.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will launch with its first AWS Region in Germany and will be available to all its European customers.

Only European based employees of Amazon will be able to control the operations and support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

“The AWS European Sovereign Cloud reinforces our commitment to offering AWS customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls, privacy safeguards, and security features available in the cloud,” said Max Peterson, vice president of Sovereign Cloud at AWS.

Peterson said that Amazon had been working for over a decade to understand the evolving needs for cybersecurity, data privacy and localisation, and more recently, digital sovereignty.

“With this new offering, customers and partners across Europe will have more choice to achieve the operational independence they require, without compromising on the broadest and deepest cloud services that millions of customers already know and use today.”

Amazon’s customers who need more options to address stringent isolation and in-country data residency needs will be able to leverage existing offerings like AWS Outposts or AWS Dedicated Local Zones to deploy AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure in locations they select.

AWS Outposts are fully managed solutions that deliver AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location, offering a consistent hybrid experience.

They are designed for workloads that need to remain on-premises due to latency, data processing, and data residency requirements, where customers want those workloads to run seamlessly with their other workloads in AWS.

AWS Dedicated Local Zones are a type of infrastructure built for exclusive use by an enterprise or community and placed in a customer-specified location.

They are designed to reduce the operational overhead of managing on-premises infrastructure at scale, and can be configured to meet Amazon’s customer’s specific regulatory requirements.