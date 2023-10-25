Daniel Kurgan named Arelion CEO as Staffan Göjeryd steps down

"Arelion enters a new chapter as an independent company after the completed spin-off from Telia, and it is the board's assessment that the company's long-term development will benefit from a new leadership," said Eva Elmstedt, chairman of the board.

"With a proven track-record from leading positions in the industry, Daniel brings with him the experience and qualifications required to lead Arelion on this new journey. Having been on the board for two years, he is also well familiar with the company and its culture."

Kurgan has been a board executive at Arelion since January 2022 and enters the role with more than 25 years of industry experience. His career includes 14 years as CEO of BICS, chairman of TeleSign, chairman of Intercloud and senior advisor at Drake Star.

"I am honoured to be appointed as CEO of Arelion," said Kurgan.

"Having had the opportunity to be part of Arelion's transformative journey, I know the immense potential of the company and now, as an independent company, we are in the position to realise it. I'm looking forward to working closely with the board on the implementation of our growth strategy and to working together with all our talented people to keep the world connected."

Effective immediately, Kurgan assumes the role of CEO at Arelion and leaves the board, while Staffan Göjeryd, who has served as CEO of Arelion (previously Telia Carrier) since August 2016, will step down.

"The board would like to take the opportunity to thank Staffan Göjeryd for his great contributions and long commitment to the company,” added Elmstedt.

“Staffan has been the backbone of Arelion for many years and he laid the foundation for what we will now continue to build on. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."