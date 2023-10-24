Telcom Group acquires Luminet

The acquisition, Telecom says, is a key component in its growing footprint as the firm adds London to its list of existing metro networks.

The Group is backed by Gresham House, a specialist alternative asset manager that recently committed to invest £63 million in the group in 2021 through its British Strategic Investment Fund (BSIF).

“The board of Telcom are delighted to be working with the team at Luminet whose London footprint and strong channel proposition will complement and integrate into Telcom’s network infrastructure and provide a platform for our product portfolio of applications, products and services aimed at the business market,” said Christopher Baldock, Telcom Group’s chairman.

Luminet, which was founded in 2005, is a London-based ethernet connectivity specialist across fixed wireless and fibre that looks to provide fully resilient 100% SLA connectivity at speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Shaun Gibson, Telcom Group Co-Founder added: “Luminet provides the key London footprint to complement our Hypercity fibre networks with Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Birmingham now complete, we are rapidly becoming the go to high-speed network provider for business customers and channel partners throughout the UK.

“The combination of Telcom and Luminet sees Telcom Group become the largest B2B Fixed Wireless Network provider in the UK and helps accelerate our ability to support Britain’s digital revolution and ultimately connect customers, to a network that’s built for greatness.