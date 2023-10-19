Free Trial
An industry gathers for the 2023 Global Carrier Awards

Natalie Bannerman
October 19, 2023 09:17 AM
PHOTO-2023-10-19-08-20-41.jpg

The 19th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) took place in London last night, during the 2023 Capacity Europe conference. Take a look at all the winners.

Back at the Indigo O₂, executives from across the connectivity and technology space gathered to celebrate some of the industry's biggest achievements from over the last 12 months.


Hosted by celebrity personality, Rachel Riley, co-presenter of Channel 4's daytime puzzle show Countdown, she was accompanied by a plethora of co-hosts on the night.


At the start of the ceremony Carl Roberts, chair of the judging paneland partner at Hadaara Consulting thanked the judges for their time and dedication.


Those that helped to present awards included, CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig; Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms and technology expert and editor of Capacity Media, Nadine Hawkins. In all, a total of 37 trophies were taken home on the night!


Featuring a video tribute to our charity partner Telecoms Sans Frontières, football ticket giveaways, and Frank Sinatra style vocals, it was a special night for all in attendance.

One of the most exciting revelations from the ceremony was the announcement that the Global Carrier Awards will evolve under a new brand that encompasses the entire connectivity ecosystem and celebrates the technologies of the future. From 2024,it will be known as the Global Connectivity Awards - retaining its infamous GCAs nickname,


The full list of winners can be found below: 


Global & Regional

Best African Carrier 

Bayobab Group

Best Asia Pacific Carrier        

Telin

Best Central and Eastern European Carrier   

Neterra

Best Latin American/Caribbean Carrier

Orchest Technologies

Best Middle East Carrier

Mobily

Best North American Carrier

Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Carrier  

RETN

Best Data Centre Provider         

Chindata Group

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data   

Orange Wholesale

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice

Orange Wholesale

Best Internet Exchange Provider            

DE-CIX

Innovation & Technology


Best AI/ML Innovation

Vox Solutions

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

iBasis

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

Ufinet

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation     

Orchest Technologies

Best Cloud Innovation  

Comviva

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

Chindata Group

Best Data Service Innovation    

Colt Technology Services

Best IoT Initiative

iBasis

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation       

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Best Network Technology & Software Development     

DCConnect Global

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership         

Bayobab Group

Best Subsea Innovation

KT Corporation

Best Voice Service Innovation

Bayobab Group

Innovation Disruptor of the Year      

Orchest Technologies

Projects


Project of the Year – Satellite

e&

Project of the Year – Subsea     

center3

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

stc Group

Sales & Marketing


Best Marketing Campaign         

Liberty Networks

Best Marketing Team

Console Connect

Best Social Media Campaign     

stc Group

Best Sales Team       

Gamma and Orange Wholesale

Special Recognition


Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative      

euNetworks

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative       

EdgeConneX

Best Strategic Acquisition          

Tofane Global

Lifetime Achievement Award    

Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms & technology Journalist and industry expert

The GLF Chair's Award for Industry Collaboration and Action

Rolf Nafziger, SVP, Deutsche Telekom Global Business & Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
