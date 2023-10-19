An industry gathers for the 2023 Global Carrier Awards
The 19th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) took place in London last night, during the 2023 Capacity Europe conference. Take a look at all the winners.
Back at the Indigo O₂, executives from across the connectivity and technology space gathered to celebrate some of the industry's biggest achievements from over the last 12 months.
Hosted by celebrity personality, Rachel Riley, co-presenter of Channel 4's daytime puzzle show Countdown, she was accompanied by a plethora of co-hosts on the night.
At the start of the ceremony Carl Roberts, chair of the judging paneland partner at Hadaara Consulting thanked the judges for their time and dedication.
Those that helped to present awards included, CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig; Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms and technology expert and editor of Capacity Media, Nadine Hawkins. In all, a total of 37 trophies were taken home on the night!
Featuring a video tribute to our charity partner Telecoms Sans Frontières, football ticket giveaways, and Frank Sinatra style vocals, it was a special night for all in attendance.
One of the most exciting revelations from the ceremony was the announcement that the Global Carrier Awards will evolve under a new brand that encompasses the entire connectivity ecosystem and celebrates the technologies of the future. From 2024,it will be known as the Global Connectivity Awards - retaining its infamous GCAs nickname,
The full list of winners can be found below:
Global & Regional
Best African Carrier
Best Asia Pacific Carrier
Best Central and Eastern European Carrier
Best Latin American/Caribbean Carrier
Best Middle East Carrier
Best North American Carrier
Best Pan-European Carrier
Best Data Centre Provider
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice
Best Internet Exchange Provider
Innovation & Technology
Best AI/ML Innovation
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
Best Cloud Innovation
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation
Best Data Service Innovation
Best IoT Initiative
Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Best Network Technology & Software Development
Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership
Best Subsea Innovation
Best Voice Service Innovation
Innovation Disruptor of the Year
Projects
Project of the Year – Satellite
Project of the Year – Subsea
Project of the Year – Terrestrial
Sales & Marketing
Best Marketing Campaign
Best Marketing Team
Best Social Media Campaign
Best Sales Team
Special Recognition
Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Best Strategic Acquisition
Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms & technology Journalist and industry expert
The GLF Chair's Award for Industry Collaboration and Action
Rolf Nafziger, SVP, Deutsche Telekom Global Business & Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.