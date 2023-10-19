An industry gathers for the 2023 Global Carrier Awards

Back at the Indigo O₂, executives from across the connectivity and technology space gathered to celebrate some of the industry's biggest achievements from over the last 12 months.

Hosted by celebrity personality, Rachel Riley, co-presenter of Channel 4's daytime puzzle show Countdown, she was accompanied by a plethora of co-hosts on the night.

At the start of the ceremony Carl Roberts, chair of the judging paneland partner at Hadaara Consulting thanked the judges for their time and dedication.

Those that helped to present awards included, CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig; Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms and technology expert and editor of Capacity Media, Nadine Hawkins. In all, a total of 37 trophies were taken home on the night!

Featuring a video tribute to our charity partner Telecoms Sans Frontières, football ticket giveaways, and Frank Sinatra style vocals, it was a special night for all in attendance.

One of the most exciting revelations from the ceremony was the announcement that the Global Carrier Awards will evolve under a new brand that encompasses the entire connectivity ecosystem and celebrates the technologies of the future. From 2024,it will be known as the Global Connectivity Awards - retaining its infamous GCAs nickname,

The full list of winners can be found below:

Global & Regional

Best African Carrier

Bayobab Group

Best Asia Pacific Carrier

Telin

Best Central and Eastern European Carrier

Neterra

Best Latin American/Caribbean Carrier

Orchest Technologies

Best Middle East Carrier

Mobily

Best North American Carrier

Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Carrier

RETN

Best Data Centre Provider

Chindata Group

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data

Orange Wholesale

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice

Orange Wholesale

Best Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

Innovation & Technology

Best AI/ML Innovation

Vox Solutions

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

iBasis

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

Ufinet

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

Orchest Technologies

Best Cloud Innovation

Comviva

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

Chindata Group

Best Data Service Innovation

Colt Technology Services

Best IoT Initiative

iBasis

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Best Network Technology & Software Development

DCConnect Global

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership

Bayobab Group

Best Subsea Innovation

KT Corporation

Best Voice Service Innovation

Bayobab Group

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

Orchest Technologies

Projects

Project of the Year – Satellite

e&

Project of the Year – Subsea

center3

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

stc Group

Sales & Marketing

Best Marketing Campaign

Liberty Networks

Best Marketing Team

Console Connect

Best Social Media Campaign

stc Group

Best Sales Team

Gamma and Orange Wholesale

Special Recognition

Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative

euNetworks

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

EdgeConneX

Best Strategic Acquisition

Tofane Global

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Burkitt-Gray, telecoms & technology Journalist and industry expert

The GLF Chair's Award for Industry Collaboration and Action

Rolf Nafziger, SVP, Deutsche Telekom Global Business & Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.